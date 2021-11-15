The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC foes at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 68 points in four of 10 games this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 68 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.7 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 58.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games have an average total of 61.1 points this season, 6.9 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 56.9 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Broncos put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.2 per matchup the Eagles give up.

Western Michigan is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.2 points.

The Broncos average only 13.2 more yards per game (444.5), than the Eagles give up per outing (431.3).

Western Michigan is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 431.3 yards.

The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Eagles put up 4.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Broncos allow (30.0).

When Eastern Michigan scores more than 30.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Eagles collect 57.7 more yards per game (392.3) than the Broncos give up (334.6).

Eastern Michigan is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals more than 334.6 yards.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (10).

Season Stats