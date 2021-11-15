The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten foes at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 42.5 points four of 10 times.

In 77.8% of Nebraska's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

Saturday's over/under is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points above the 35.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-4-0 this year.

The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 10 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Badgers put up 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (363.1).

In games that Wisconsin churns out over 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers put up 28.6 points per game, 14.0 more than the Badgers surrender (14.6).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it scores more than 14.6 points.

The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up (216.3).

When Nebraska amasses more than 216.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats