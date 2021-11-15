Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 42.5 points four of 10 times.
- In 77.8% of Nebraska's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 7.0 points above the 35.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 10 points or more so far this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Badgers put up 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.9).
- Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
- The Badgers rack up 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (363.1).
- In games that Wisconsin churns out over 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cornhuskers put up 28.6 points per game, 14.0 more than the Badgers surrender (14.6).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it scores more than 14.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up (216.3).
- When Nebraska amasses more than 216.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Nebraska
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.9
389.6
Avg. Total Yards
459.0
216.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.1
21
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
12