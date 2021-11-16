Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup with the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama's games this season have gone over 57.5 points eight of 10 times.
  • Arkansas' games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 18.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 63.4, 5.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this year.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).
  • When Alabama scores more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).
  • In games that Alabama churns out more than 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This year, the Crimson Tide have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (12).
  • Arkansas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Razorbacks average 30.9 points per game, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
  • Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).
  • When Arkansas totals more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsArkansas

44.6

Avg. Points Scored

30.9

18.2

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

484.0

Avg. Total Yards

439.8

288.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

346.9

8

Giveaways

7

16

Takeaways

12