The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup with the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 57.5 points eight of 10 times.

Arkansas' games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 18.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 63.4, 5.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).

When Alabama scores more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).

In games that Alabama churns out more than 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (12).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Razorbacks average 30.9 points per game, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).

When Arkansas totals more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .

