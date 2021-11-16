Publish date:
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 57.5 points eight of 10 times.
- Arkansas' games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 18.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 63.4, 5.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).
- When Alabama scores more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).
- In games that Alabama churns out more than 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (12).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Razorbacks average 30.9 points per game, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).
- When Arkansas totals more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.9
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
439.8
288.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.9
8
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
12