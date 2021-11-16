Sun Belt opponents will battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Troy's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 57.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 7-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Mountaineers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans allow (23.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.1 points.

The Mountaineers collect 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (321.6).

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three fewer than the Trojans have forced (20).

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Troy's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Trojans average 4.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Mountaineers allow (21.7).

Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Trojans collect only 7.0 more yards per game (357.0) than the Mountaineers allow (350.0).

When Troy picks up over 350.0 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Trojans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats