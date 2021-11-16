Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Troy's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 57.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Appalachian State is 7-3-0 this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans allow (23.1).
- Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.1 points.
- The Mountaineers collect 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (321.6).
- In games that Appalachian State totals more than 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three fewer than the Trojans have forced (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Troy's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Trojans average 4.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Mountaineers allow (21.7).
- Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Trojans collect only 7.0 more yards per game (357.0) than the Mountaineers allow (350.0).
- When Troy picks up over 350.0 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Trojans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Troy
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
350.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.6
17
Giveaways
15
18
Takeaways
20