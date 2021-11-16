Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West opponents will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (400.6).
  • Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 400.6 yards.
  • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Cardinals give up.
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Seattle amasses over 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times, 13 fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In four home games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
  • Arizona is 5-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five away games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 50.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

