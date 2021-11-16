NFC West opponents will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in five of 10 games this season.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (400.6).

Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 400.6 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Seahawks put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Cardinals give up.

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.

The Seahawks rack up 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals give up.

When Seattle amasses over 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times, 13 fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

In four home games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.

Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

Arizona is 5-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in five away games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

This season, Cardinals away games average 50.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

