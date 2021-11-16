Pac-12 foes will battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 60 points only twice this year.

Oregon State's games have gone over 60 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.6 points this season, 7.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 59.8 average total in Beavers games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona State is 4-5-0 this year.

The Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Sun Devils score 30.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Beavers give up per contest (26.3).

Arizona State is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 423.5 yards per game, 35.4 more yards than the 388.1 the Beavers give up per outing.

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 388.1 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Beavers have forced (15).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Beavers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Beavers rack up 34.0 points per game, 12.8 more than the Sun Devils allow (21.2).

Oregon State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Beavers average 121.9 more yards per game (444.6) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (322.7).

Oregon State is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 322.7 yards.

The Beavers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats