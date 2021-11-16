Publish date:
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.
- In 70% of UMass' games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 12.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.3, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
- The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- In Army's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 37.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Black Knights average 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen allow per matchup (44.0).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 44.0 points.
- The Black Knights average 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2), than the Minutemen allow per outing (477.2).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 477.2 yards.
- The Black Knights have seven giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Minutemen have been underdogs by 37.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UMass' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year the Minutemen score 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights give up (24.2).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.
- The Minutemen rack up 291.9 yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than the 322.7 the Black Knights give up.
- When UMass churns out over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|UMass
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.9
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
477.2
7
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
10