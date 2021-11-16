The Army Black Knights (6-3) and UMass Minutemen (1-9) will battle in clash of FBS Independent rivals at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.

In 70% of UMass' games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

Saturday's over/under is 4.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 12.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.3, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

In Army's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 37.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Black Knights average 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen allow per matchup (44.0).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 44.0 points.

The Black Knights average 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2), than the Minutemen allow per outing (477.2).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 477.2 yards.

The Black Knights have seven giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 37.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UMass' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Minutemen score 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights give up (24.2).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.

The Minutemen rack up 291.9 yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than the 322.7 the Black Knights give up.

When UMass churns out over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats