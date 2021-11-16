SEC opponents will do battle when the Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 10.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up 7.2 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks give up (24.4).

Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Tigers collect 432.7 yards per game, 78.5 more yards than the 354.2 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.

When Auburn amasses over 354.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (22).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-5-0 this season.

This year, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

South Carolina has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks rack up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers give up (22.1).

When South Carolina puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gamecocks rack up 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers allow per matchup (375.4).

South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 375.4 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).

Season Stats