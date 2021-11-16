Publish date:
Auburn vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 10.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 7.2 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks give up (24.4).
- Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Tigers collect 432.7 yards per game, 78.5 more yards than the 354.2 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.
- When Auburn amasses over 354.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (22).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-5-0 this season.
- This year, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- South Carolina has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Gamecocks rack up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers give up (22.1).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks rack up 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers allow per matchup (375.4).
- South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 375.4 yards.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.5
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
432.7
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
375.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.2
10
Giveaways
20
8
Takeaways
22