MAC rivals will clash when the Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ball State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have scored at least 62 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

In 40% of Central Michigan's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.4, is 3.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 55.4 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 62 total in this game is 2.6 points above the 59.4 average total in Chippewas games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ball State is 3-6-0 this season.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more in three chances.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals put up 3.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Chippewas give up (28.7).

Ball State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.

The Cardinals average 68.0 fewer yards per game (347.2), than the Chippewas give up per outing (415.2).

In games that Ball State piles up over 415.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2 points or more this year.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Chippewas average 5.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cardinals surrender (27.8).

Central Michigan is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.8 points.

The Chippewas average 449.0 yards per game, 40.5 more yards than the 408.5 the Cardinals allow.

Central Michigan is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 408.5 yards.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats