The Chicago Bears (3-6) will look to stop their four-game losing run versus the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Chicago's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Ravens score just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears allow (24.9).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.

The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per outing (348.9).

Baltimore is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 348.9 yards.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6 points or more (in four chances).

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens surrender (24.1).

The Bears average 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens give up.

When Chicago piles up more than 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

In four home games this year, Chicago has hit the over once.

The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more.

In four away games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total once.

Ravens away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

