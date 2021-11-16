Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will look to stop their four-game losing run versus the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Chicago's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Baltimore's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Ravens score just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.
  • The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per outing (348.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 348.9 yards.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).
  • Chicago is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6 points or more (in four chances).
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year the Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens surrender (24.1).
  • The Bears average 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens give up.
  • When Chicago piles up more than 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
  • In four home games this year, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Away from home, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total once.
  • Ravens away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

