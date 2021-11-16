Publish date:
Baylor vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bears games this season is 52.8, 2.8 points above Saturday's total of 50.
- The 50-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been favored by 1 point or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Bears average 35.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (21.1).
- When Baylor scores more than 21.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Bears collect 112.2 more yards per game (453.0) than the Wildcats allow per contest (340.8).
- In games that Baylor piles up more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (13).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 28.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Bears surrender (19.9).
- Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 19.9 points.
- The Wildcats average only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7) than the Bears allow per contest (354.9).
- When Kansas State churns out more than 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Kansas State
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
28.9
19.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
453.0
Avg. Total Yards
370.7
354.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
340.8
11
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13