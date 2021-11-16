The No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bears games this season is 52.8, 2.8 points above Saturday's total of 50.

The 50-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Bears have been favored by 1 point or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Bears average 35.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (21.1).

When Baylor scores more than 21.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Bears collect 112.2 more yards per game (453.0) than the Wildcats allow per contest (340.8).

In games that Baylor piles up more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 28.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Bears surrender (19.9).

Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 19.9 points.

The Wildcats average only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7) than the Bears allow per contest (354.9).

When Kansas State churns out more than 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats