The Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 48 points four of 10 times.

In 33.3% of New Mexico's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 58.4 points, a number 10.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48 total in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 47.6 average total in Lobos games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Broncos average just 2.8 more points per game (29.7) than the Lobos allow (26.9).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.9 points.

The Broncos collect 33.6 more yards per game (382.6) than the Lobos allow per outing (349.0).

When Boise State amasses over 349.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Lobos have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread one time this season.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Lobos score 13.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Broncos allow (20.1).

When New Mexico records more than 20.1 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos rack up 252.6 yards per game, 135.1 fewer yards than the 387.7 the Broncos allow.

The Lobos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats