The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup versus the Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in three of nine games this season.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 7.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 53.6, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

The 57.6 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Eagles rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Seminoles give up (27.1).

When Boston College records more than 27.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles average just 17.5 fewer yards per game (368.3), than the Seminoles allow per matchup (385.8).

When Boston College churns out over 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida State is 4-6-0 this year.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Seminoles rack up 28.4 points per game, 8.5 more than the Eagles give up (19.9).

When Florida State records more than 19.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Seminoles collect 49.3 more yards per game (384.0) than the Eagles give up (334.7).

In games that Florida State churns out more than 334.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

