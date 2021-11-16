It'll be the Buffalo Bills (6-3) against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 49 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.9 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.0 points above the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-3-0 this season.

The Bills are 4-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bills average 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts give up per matchup (23.0).

Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Bills rack up 401.1 yards per game, 37.5 more yards than the 363.6 the Colts give up per contest.

Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 363.6 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Colts have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Indianapolis' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Colts put up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).

When Indianapolis records more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per outing (274.1).

Indianapolis is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses over 274.1 yards.

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0).

Buffalo has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

Bills home games this season average 47.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

This season away from home, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Indianapolis has hit the over in three of four road games this season.

Colts away games this season average 44.8 total points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

