Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Buffalo Bills (6-3) against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in NFL Week 11 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 49 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.9 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 11.0 points above the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Bills are 4-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bills average 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts give up per matchup (23.0).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Bills rack up 401.1 yards per game, 37.5 more yards than the 363.6 the Colts give up per contest.
  • Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 363.6 yards.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Colts.
  • In Indianapolis' 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts put up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).
  • When Indianapolis records more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per outing (274.1).
  • Indianapolis is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses over 274.1 yards.
  • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0).
  • Buffalo has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
  • Bills home games this season average 47.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • This season away from home, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • Indianapolis has hit the over in three of four road games this season.
  • Colts away games this season average 44.8 total points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.