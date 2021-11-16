It'll be the No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) in college football play at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 20 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Cougars rack up just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.6).

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Cougars rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles give up per contest (450.4).

BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 450.4 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Eagles score 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cougars surrender.

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Eagles average 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars allow per outing (391.7).

When Georgia Southern picks up over 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats