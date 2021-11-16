Publish date:
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- Georgia Southern's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 20 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Cougars rack up just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.6).
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles give up per contest (450.4).
- BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 450.4 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Eagles score 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cougars surrender.
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Eagles average 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars allow per outing (391.7).
- When Georgia Southern picks up over 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
450.7
Avg. Total Yards
363.1
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.4
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
8