Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 70% of Stanford's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 52.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.0 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 49.9, 6.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 53.3 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cal is 5-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Golden Bears have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal surrender (30.3).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6), than the Cardinal allow per outing (426.9).
- When Cal churns out over 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in five chances).
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).
- When Stanford records more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal collect 312.4 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears give up.
- In games that Stanford picks up over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cardinal have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Stanford
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
390.6
Avg. Total Yards
312.4
362.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.9
6
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
6