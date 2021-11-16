The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the field for the 2021 edition of The Big Game.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 70% of Stanford's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.0 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 49.9, 6.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cal is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Golden Bears have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal surrender (30.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6), than the Cardinal allow per outing (426.9).

When Cal churns out over 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in five chances).

Stanford's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).

When Stanford records more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal collect 312.4 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears give up.

In games that Stanford picks up over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cardinal have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.

Season Stats