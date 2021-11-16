Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Carolina Panthers (5-5) versus the Washington Football Team (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Carolina's games this season have gone over 43 points three of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.6 points fewer than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • In Carolina's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
  • The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.
  • The Panthers average 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per outing (376.4).
  • When Carolina amasses more than 376.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with Washington.
  • Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team average just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).
  • Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.
  • The Football Team average 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers give up (280.7).
  • When Washington churns out more than 280.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in five home games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.
  • Washington has gone over the total twice in four away games this year.
  • The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 46.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

