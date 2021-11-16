It'll be the Carolina Panthers (5-5) versus the Washington Football Team (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Carolina's games this season have gone over 43 points three of 10 times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.6 points fewer than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.

The Panthers average 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per outing (376.4).

When Carolina amasses more than 376.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Football Team average just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).

Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Football Team average 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers give up (280.7).

When Washington churns out more than 280.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in five home games, Carolina has gone over the total once.

This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.

Washington has gone over the total twice in four away games this year.

The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 46.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.