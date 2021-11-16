AAC opponents will clash when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points only twice this season.

SMU's games have gone over 65 points in five of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 80.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 22.9 points more than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bearcats games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 66.1 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-5-0 this year.

The Bearcats have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 12 points or more so far this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bearcats average 39.2 points per game, 13.3 more than the Mustangs surrender per matchup (25.9).

Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.9 points.

The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per matchup (405.7).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 405.7 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

SMU's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Mustangs score 25.4 more points per game (41.6) than the Bearcats allow (16.2).

SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Mustangs rack up 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats allow per contest (314.7).

When SMU picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Mustangs have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 28 takeaways .

Season Stats