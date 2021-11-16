Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points only twice this season.
- SMU's games have gone over 65 points in five of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 80.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 22.9 points more than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 66.1 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-5-0 this year.
- The Bearcats have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 12 points or more so far this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Bearcats average 39.2 points per game, 13.3 more than the Mustangs surrender per matchup (25.9).
- Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.9 points.
- The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per matchup (405.7).
- Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 405.7 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- SMU's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Mustangs score 25.4 more points per game (41.6) than the Bearcats allow (16.2).
- SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats allow per contest (314.7).
- When SMU picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Mustangs have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 28 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|SMU
39.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
418.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.7
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
16
Giveaways
15
28
Takeaways
13