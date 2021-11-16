The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will battle in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 49 points four of nine times.

In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.

Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49.5 points per game average.

The 48.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Bengals have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders surrender (25.6).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.6 points.

The Bengals average 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders allow per matchup.

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 360.1 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Raiders rack up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.6).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Raiders average 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals give up per contest (361.2).

Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.2 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (9).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

At home, as 1-point underdogs or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

In four of five games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.

This season, Raiders home games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

In away games, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

On the road, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point favorites or more.

This season, in five away games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

This season, Bengals away games average 44.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

