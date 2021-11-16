Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will battle in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 49 points four of nine times.
  • In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.
  • Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49.5 points per game average.
  • The 48.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • This year, the Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders surrender (25.6).
  • Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bengals average 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders allow per matchup.
  • Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 360.1 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Las Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Raiders rack up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.6).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
  • The Raiders average 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals give up per contest (361.2).
  • Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.2 yards.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (9).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 1-point underdogs or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • In four of five games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • In away games, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in five away games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bengals away games average 44.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

