Clemson vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 56 points in a game this year.
- So far this season, 60% of Wake Forest's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- Saturday's total is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 44.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 8.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 3.5 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Tigers put up 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons allow (29.1).
- When Clemson puts up more than 29.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 95.8 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (440.5).
- When Clemson picks up more than 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (21).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Wake Forest's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year the Demon Deacons rack up 29.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Tigers give up (15.3).
- Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up per outing (310.0).
- When Wake Forest totals more than 310.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Wake Forest
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
44.7
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
344.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.5
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.5
14
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
21