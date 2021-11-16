ACC rivals will clash when the Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) meet the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 56 points in a game this year.

So far this season, 60% of Wake Forest's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's total is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 44.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 8.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread twice this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 3.5 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Tigers put up 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons allow (29.1).

When Clemson puts up more than 29.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 95.8 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (440.5).

When Clemson picks up more than 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (21).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wake Forest's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Demon Deacons rack up 29.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Tigers give up (15.3).

Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.3 points.

The Demon Deacons average 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up per outing (310.0).

When Wake Forest totals more than 310.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).

