November 16, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will battle to halt their nine-game slide in a Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • In Cleveland's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (28.9).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.
  • The Browns collect just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions give up per matchup (379.8).
  • In games that Cleveland picks up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Lions average 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns allow (24.1).
  • The Lions average 319.4 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 323.9 the Browns give up.
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 323.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or more at home.
  • Cleveland has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • This year on the road, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-4-1 overall.
  • This year, in five road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.
  • Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

