The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will battle to halt their nine-game slide in a Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (28.9).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Browns collect just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions give up per matchup (379.8).

In games that Cleveland picks up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 5-4-0 this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Lions average 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns allow (24.1).

The Lions average 319.4 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 323.9 the Browns give up.

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 323.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or more at home.

Cleveland has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

This year on the road, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-4-1 overall.

This year, in five road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.

Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

