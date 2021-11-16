Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59 points in five of nine games this season.

Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 6.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 53.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.8, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Chanticleers put up 42.3 points per game, 8.4 more than the Bobcats surrender per matchup (33.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.

The Chanticleers average 69.9 more yards per game (491.7) than the Bobcats allow per outing (421.8).

When Coastal Carolina totals over 421.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chanticleers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 12 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 5-5-0 this season.

Texas State's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This season the Bobcats put up 3.4 more points per game (23.2) than the Chanticleers surrender (19.8).

When Texas State records more than 19.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bobcats average 349.0 yards per game, 22.9 more yards than the 326.1 the Chanticleers give up.

When Texas State churns out over 326.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 more times (20 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

