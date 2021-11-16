MWC foes will clash when the Colorado State Rams (3-7, 0-0 MWC) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

So far this season, 50% of Hawaii's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.

The two teams combine to average 48.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.4 points under the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rams games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-5-0 this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams score 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.7).

When Colorado State scores more than 31.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rams collect 389.5 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 440.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.

Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 440.2 yards.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-6-1 this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Hawaii has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Rainbow Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams surrender (23.7).

When Hawaii scores more than 23.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors average 385.5 yards per game, 37.2 more yards than the 348.3 the Rams allow.

Hawaii is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 348.3 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats