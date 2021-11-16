Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Hawaii's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.
- The two teams combine to average 48.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points under the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Rams games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rams score 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.7).
- When Colorado State scores more than 31.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Rams collect 389.5 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 440.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.
- Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 440.2 yards.
- This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-6-1 this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Hawaii has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Rainbow Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams surrender (23.7).
- When Hawaii scores more than 23.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 385.5 yards per game, 37.2 more yards than the 348.3 the Rams allow.
- Hawaii is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 348.3 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Hawaii
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
385.5
348.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.2
11
Giveaways
26
11
Takeaways
24