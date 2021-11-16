The East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) and Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC) will face each other in clash of AAC opponents at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 66.7% of Navy's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.4 points lower than the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 12.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Pirates score 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per outing the Midshipmen surrender.

When East Carolina records more than 30.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates collect 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen give up per contest (357.0).

In games that East Carolina amasses more than 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Navy has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Midshipmen average 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates allow (24.5).

The Midshipmen average 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates allow per contest (391.0).

In games that Navy piles up more than 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats