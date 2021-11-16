Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- In 66.7% of Navy's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 8.4 points lower than the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 12.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.7 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Pirates score 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per outing the Midshipmen surrender.
- When East Carolina records more than 30.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates collect 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen give up per contest (357.0).
- In games that East Carolina amasses more than 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
- Navy has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Midshipmen average 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates allow (24.5).
- The Midshipmen average 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates allow per contest (391.0).
- In games that Navy piles up more than 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Navy
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
435.5
Avg. Total Yards
272.0
391.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
20
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
11