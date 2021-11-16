SEC rivals will clash when the Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) battle the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Florida vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 65 points per game, 4.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.2 points above the 63.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Gators games have an average total of 58.4 points this season, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Gators average just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers surrender (35.9).

Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.

The Gators average 492.4 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 455.9 the Tigers give up per contest.

In games that Florida totals over 455.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators give up (27.4).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.

The Tigers average 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators allow (369.1).

In games that Missouri churns out over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (10).

Season Stats