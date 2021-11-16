Publish date:
Florida vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 65 points per game, 4.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 6.2 points above the 63.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Gators games have an average total of 58.4 points this season, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Gators average just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers surrender (35.9).
- Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.
- The Gators average 492.4 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 455.9 the Tigers give up per contest.
- In games that Florida totals over 455.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators give up (27.4).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.
- The Tigers average 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators allow (369.1).
- In games that Missouri churns out over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Missouri
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
492.4
Avg. Total Yards
434.3
369.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.9
18
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
15