Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Georgia State Panthers (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

In 44.4% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

Saturday's over/under is 11.4 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 8.8 points lower than the 71.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

In Georgia State's 10 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers put up 16.1 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Red Wolves surrender (41.1).

When Georgia State puts up more than 41.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers average 153.0 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Red Wolves give up per outing (530.7).

This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Wolves have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Wolves average 26.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Panthers give up (30.2).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 30.2 points.

The Red Wolves average 25.4 fewer yards per game (400.1) than the Panthers allow per contest (425.5).

In games that Arkansas State picks up over 425.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats