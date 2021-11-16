Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 11 action when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points just twice this year.
  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 46.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 41.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • The 50.3 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-1-0 this season.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • The Packers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings allow (23.4).
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers average 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings give up per contest (369.1).
  • In games that Green Bay churns out over 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Vikings are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This season the Vikings average 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers give up (18.0).
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.0 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers allow.
  • In games that Minnesota piles up more than 309.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Minnesota has not gone over the total in four home games this season.
  • Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • Green Bay is 4-2 overall, and 5-1 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total once in six away games this year.
  • Packers away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.