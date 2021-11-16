NFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 11 action when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points just twice this year.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of nine games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 46.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 41.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-1-0 this season.

The Packers have an ATS record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Packers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings allow (23.4).

When Green Bay puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers average 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings give up per contest (369.1).

In games that Green Bay churns out over 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This season the Vikings average 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers give up (18.0).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.0 points.

The Vikings rack up 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers allow.

In games that Minnesota piles up more than 309.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Minnesota has not gone over the total in four home games this season.

Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

Green Bay is 4-2 overall, and 5-1 against the spread, in away games.

The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in six away games this year.

Packers away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

