Publish date:
Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Memphis' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 60.5.
- Friday's total is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 70.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 50 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Cougars put up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers surrender (29.2).
- Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.
- The Cougars collect only 2.4 more yards per game (412.7), than the Tigers give up per matchup (410.3).
- In games that Houston piles up over 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- Memphis' games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Tigers put up 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars surrender (20.8).
- When Memphis scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tigers collect 449.6 yards per game, 157.2 more yards than the 292.4 the Cougars give up.
- When Memphis totals over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Memphis
38.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
29.2
412.7
Avg. Total Yards
449.6
292.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.3
8
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
9