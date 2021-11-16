AAC rivals will clash when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Memphis' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 60.5.

Friday's total is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 70.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Cougars put up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers surrender (29.2).

Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.

The Cougars collect only 2.4 more yards per game (412.7), than the Tigers give up per matchup (410.3).

In games that Houston piles up over 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

Memphis' games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Tigers put up 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars surrender (20.8).

When Memphis scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers collect 449.6 yards per game, 157.2 more yards than the 292.4 the Cougars give up.

When Memphis totals over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).

Season Stats