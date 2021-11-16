Publish date:
Iowa vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 38.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Illinois' games have gone over 38.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 41.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.6 points above the 37.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 12 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Hawkeyes average 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini give up (21.6).
- Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.6 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (389.9).
- Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 389.9 yards.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 5-5-0 this year.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 12 points or more (in three chances).
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Fighting Illini score just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.3).
- When Illinois scores more than 16.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Fighting Illini collect only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (315.0).
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 315.0 yards.
- The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Illinois
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
297.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.3
315.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.9
13
Giveaways
9
23
Takeaways
14