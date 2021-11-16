Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 38.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 38.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points above the 37.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 12 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Hawkeyes average 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini give up (21.6).

Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (389.9).

Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 389.9 yards.

This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 5-5-0 this year.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 12 points or more (in three chances).

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Fighting Illini score just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.3).

When Illinois scores more than 16.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini collect only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (315.0).

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 315.0 yards.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats