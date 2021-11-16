The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will look to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Dallas' games have gone over 55.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 2.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those matchups.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys allow (21.7).

Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Chiefs average 50.5 more yards per game (404.5) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (354.0).

When Kansas City totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cowboys have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs allow (24.1).

When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs give up per contest (373.2).

In games that Dallas totals more than 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, in five home games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

Dallas is 3-1 overall, and 4-0 against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four road games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

