November 16, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will look to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Dallas' games have gone over 55.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 2.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.
  • Kansas City has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those matchups.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys allow (21.7).
  • Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Chiefs average 50.5 more yards per game (404.5) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (354.0).
  • When Kansas City totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Dallas has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Cowboys have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs allow (24.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs give up per contest (373.2).
  • In games that Dallas totals more than 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This season, in five home games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).
  • Dallas is 3-1 overall, and 4-0 against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four road games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

