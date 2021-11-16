Publish date:
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kent State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 74.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 74.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.6 points higher than the combined 53.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 67.2, 7.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 74.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 19.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- Kent State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Flashes put up 31.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Zips give up per contest (38.7).
- When Kent State scores more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips allow per outing (454.1).
- Kent State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 454.1 yards.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Zips have forced (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Zips have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 13 points or more this year.
- Akron has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Zips put up 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).
- The Zips rack up 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (496.3).
- This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Akron
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
474.2
Avg. Total Yards
357.8
496.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.1
8
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11