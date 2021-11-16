MAC rivals will meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 74.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Akron's games have gone over 74.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.6 points higher than the combined 53.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 67.2, 7.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 74.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 19.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

Kent State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes put up 31.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Zips give up per contest (38.7).

When Kent State scores more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips allow per outing (454.1).

Kent State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 454.1 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Zips have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Zips have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 13 points or more this year.

Akron has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Zips put up 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).

The Zips rack up 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (496.3).

This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats