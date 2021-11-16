The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) in college football action at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

In 60% of New Mexico State's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.5 points lower than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 51.7, 7.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wildcats average 11.0 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Aggies surrender (40.2).

When Kentucky puts up more than 40.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 394.4 yards per game, 81.0 fewer yards than the 475.4 the Aggies give up per contest.

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 475.4 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 36 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Aggies rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Wildcats surrender.

New Mexico State is 5-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Aggies collect only 13.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (341.1).

When New Mexico State picks up over 341.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats