It'll be the Liberty Flames (7-3) versus the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) in college football play at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 37.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.4, 3.9 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Flames are 3-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Liberty has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Flames score 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.2).

Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing.

When Liberty totals more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 31.2 points per game, 12.5 more than the Flames give up (18.7).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 420.1 yards per game, 103.5 more yards than the 316.6 the Flames allow.

In games that Louisiana churns out more than 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats