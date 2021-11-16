Publish date:
Liberty vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 37.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 57.4, 3.9 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Flames are 3-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
- Liberty has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Flames score 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.2).
- Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing.
- When Liberty totals more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 31.2 points per game, 12.5 more than the Flames give up (18.7).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 420.1 yards per game, 103.5 more yards than the 316.6 the Flames allow.
- In games that Louisiana churns out more than 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
446.5
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
316.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.8
13
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13