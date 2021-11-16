Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points higher than the combined 44 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 3.9 points above Sunday's total of 47.
  • The 47 total in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 43.1 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers average 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers allow per matchup (348.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Steelers score 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
  • The Steelers rack up 331.1 yards per game, 30.0 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers allow.
  • In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in five home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • Chargers home games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In three away games this season, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total.
  • The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

