The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of nine games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points higher than the combined 44 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 3.9 points above Sunday's total of 47.

The 47 total in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 43.1 average total in Steelers games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers average 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers allow per matchup (348.9).

In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this season.

This season, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers score 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Steelers rack up 331.1 yards per game, 30.0 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers allow.

In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in five home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

Chargers home games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three away games this season, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total.

The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

