The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.6 points per game, 8.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.7 points per game, 12.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.4 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Friday's total.

The 51 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 49.7 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (29.9).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 29.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 28.0 more yards per game (393.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (365.0).

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up more than 365.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (14).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

So far this season Southern Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Golden Eagles put up 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs allow (33.8).

The Golden Eagles average 245.7 yards per game, 202.8 fewer yards than the 448.5 the Bulldogs give up.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (17).

Season Stats