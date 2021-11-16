Publish date:
Louisville vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
- Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 5.3 points higher than the combined 54.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 2.3 points under the 61.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 0.6 points above Thursday's over/under of 59.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- In Louisville's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals average 30.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per matchup (36.8).
- Louisville is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.8 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8), than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (498.9).
- When Louisville piles up more than 498.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (14).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Duke is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Blue Devils average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals give up (25.0).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.
- The Blue Devils rack up 49.6 more yards per game (434.8) than the Cardinals give up per outing (385.2).
- When Duke picks up over 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Duke
30.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
434.8
385.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.9
12
Giveaways
18
13
Takeaways
14