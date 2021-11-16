The Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup against the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Louisville vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 5.3 points higher than the combined 54.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.3 points under the 61.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 0.6 points above Thursday's over/under of 59.5.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals average 30.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per matchup (36.8).

Louisville is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.8 points.

The Cardinals rack up 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8), than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (498.9).

When Louisville piles up more than 498.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (14).

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 4-6-0 this season.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Blue Devils average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals give up (25.0).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 49.6 more yards per game (434.8) than the Cardinals give up per outing (385.2).

When Duke picks up over 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (13).

Season Stats