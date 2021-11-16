The LSU Tigers (4-6) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) in college football action at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 62 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.5 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 4.7 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Tigers put up 27.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Warhawks give up per outing (35.4).

LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers collect 366.1 yards per game, 97.3 fewer yards than the 463.4 the Warhawks allow per matchup.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 16 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 29 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Warhawks score 4.5 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Tigers surrender (26.6).

UL Monroe is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.6 points.

The Warhawks rack up 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers give up.

When UL Monroe amasses more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats