Publish date:
LSU vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 62 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.5 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 4.7 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Tigers put up 27.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Warhawks give up per outing (35.4).
- LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers collect 366.1 yards per game, 97.3 fewer yards than the 463.4 the Warhawks allow per matchup.
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 29 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Warhawks score 4.5 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Tigers surrender (26.6).
- UL Monroe is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.6 points.
- The Warhawks rack up 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers give up.
- When UL Monroe amasses more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|UL Monroe
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
366.1
Avg. Total Yards
330.5
385.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.4
12
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16