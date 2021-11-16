The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) and Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 61.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

In Marshall's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Thundering Herd put up 33.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (30.3).

Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.3 points.

The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per contest (455.3).

Marshall is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 455.3 yards.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Charlotte has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 7.2 more points per game (26.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.2).

When Charlotte puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers collect 399.5 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 381.0 the Thundering Herd allow.

In games that Charlotte churns out over 381.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats