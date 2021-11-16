Publish date:
Marshall vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 61.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- In Marshall's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Thundering Herd put up 33.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (30.3).
- Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per contest (455.3).
- Marshall is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 455.3 yards.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Charlotte has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The 49ers average 7.2 more points per game (26.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.2).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The 49ers collect 399.5 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 381.0 the Thundering Herd allow.
- In games that Charlotte churns out over 381.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Charlotte
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
474.0
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
381.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
21
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
12