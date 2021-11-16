Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) will battle in a Week 11 NFL clash of AFC East rivals.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45 points in six of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.6, is 9.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.1 points lower than the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.
  • Miami has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Dolphins rack up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets allow (32.9).
  • The Dolphins rack up 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7), than the Jets allow per matchup (417.1).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • New York has covered the spread twice this year.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 3 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Jets put up 17.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Jets rack up 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins give up per contest (383.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 383.1 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over seven more times (22 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in four games at home, New York has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • Away from home, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • This year, in five away games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 46.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

