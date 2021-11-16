The Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) will battle in a Week 11 NFL clash of AFC East rivals.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 45 points in six of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.6, is 9.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.1 points lower than the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 45 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Dolphins rack up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets allow (32.9).

The Dolphins rack up 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7), than the Jets allow per matchup (417.1).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread twice this year.

The Jets have been underdogs by 3 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Jets put up 17.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.2 points.

The Jets rack up 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins give up per contest (383.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 383.1 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over seven more times (22 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

This season, in four games at home, New York has hit the over three times.

This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

Away from home, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

This year, in five away games, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 46.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

