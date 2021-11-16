The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC foes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in eight of 10 games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.7, is 1.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.7 points more than the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 4.1 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes rack up 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies give up per contest (21.3).

Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies give up per outing (372.6).

When Miami totals more than 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hokies average 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.5 points.

The Hokies rack up 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes give up (408.1).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).

Season Stats