Publish date:
Miami vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in eight of 10 games this season.
- Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.7, is 1.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.7 points more than the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 4.1 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The 52.6 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes rack up 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies give up per contest (21.3).
- Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Hurricanes average 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies give up per outing (372.6).
- When Miami totals more than 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hokies average 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.5 points.
- The Hokies rack up 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes give up (408.1).
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
444.5
Avg. Total Yards
360.7
408.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.6
17
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
12