MAC foes will battle when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

In 50% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 1.8 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.0 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 4-6-0 this year.

This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 17 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The RedHawks average 5.6 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Falcons surrender (32.4).

Miami (OH) is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.

The RedHawks collect 29.3 more yards per game (421.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (391.9).

When Miami (OH) churns out more than 391.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (14).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Bowling Green has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.9) than the RedHawks give up (23.1).

Bowling Green is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Falcons rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (319.9) than the RedHawks give up (357.3).

Bowling Green is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 357.3 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

