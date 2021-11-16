Publish date:
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Maryland's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolverines and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines average 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins surrender per matchup (31.4).
- When Michigan records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines average 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (412.4).
- When Michigan picks up over 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Terrapins have forced (9).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
- When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Terrapins average 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (301.5).
- Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 301.5 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Maryland
34.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
442.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.9
301.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.4
8
Giveaways
16
14
Takeaways
9