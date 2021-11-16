Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • Maryland's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Wolverines and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.
  • In Michigan's 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines average 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins surrender per matchup (31.4).
  • When Michigan records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines average 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (412.4).
  • When Michigan picks up over 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Terrapins have forced (9).
  • Maryland has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Terrapins have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Maryland's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
  • When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Terrapins average 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (301.5).
  • Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 301.5 yards.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats

MichiganStatsMaryland

34.7

Avg. Points Scored

26.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.4

442.4

Avg. Total Yards

431.9

301.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

412.4

8

Giveaways

16

14

Takeaways

9