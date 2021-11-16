Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Wolverines and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines average 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins surrender per matchup (31.4).

When Michigan records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines average 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (412.4).

When Michigan picks up over 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Terrapins have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).

When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Terrapins average 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (301.5).

Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 301.5 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats