The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) will face each other in clash of C-USA rivals at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in six of nine games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 51 points in six of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.9 points under the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 57.6, 6.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 55.0 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders have won against the spread in each of their three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Blue Raiders put up 3.3 more points per game (31.3) than the Monarchs give up (28.0).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.0 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 349.4 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 357.9 the Monarchs give up per outing.

When Middle Tennessee picks up over 357.9 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Monarchs are 4-4 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Monarchs average just 0.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (26.9).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Monarchs rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (384.3) than the Blue Raiders allow (365.5).

When Old Dominion piles up more than 365.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Monarchs have 19 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (29).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats