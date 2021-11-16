Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 44.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.7 points under the 51.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 8.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Golden Gophers have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers average 25.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Hoosiers give up per outing (32.0).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.0 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (365.8), than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (376.7).
- When Minnesota churns out over 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Indiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.2).
- When Indiana puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hoosiers average only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (296.7).
- Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 296.7 yards.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Indiana
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
307.1
296.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.7
10
Giveaways
19
12
Takeaways
9