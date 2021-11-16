Big Ten rivals will do battle when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 44.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.7 points under the 51.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 8.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers average 25.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Hoosiers give up per outing (32.0).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.0 points.

The Golden Gophers collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (365.8), than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (376.7).

When Minnesota churns out over 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more (in three chances).

Indiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.2).

When Indiana puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hoosiers average only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (296.7).

Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 296.7 yards.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats