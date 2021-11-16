Publish date:
NC State vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of Syracuse's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
- The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 54.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack average 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange allow (24.4).
- NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per outing (323.3).
- NC State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 323.3 yards.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Orange score 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.9).
- When Syracuse puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Orange collect 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (329.9).
- Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 329.9 yards.
- The Orange have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Syracuse
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
421.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
329.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
10
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
6