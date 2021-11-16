ACC foes will do battle when the No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) battle the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 40% of Syracuse's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 54.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 6-4-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange allow (24.4).

NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per outing (323.3).

NC State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 323.3 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Orange score 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.9).

When Syracuse puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Orange collect 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (329.9).

Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 329.9 yards.

The Orange have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats