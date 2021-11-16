Publish date:
Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.2 points per game, 10.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.
- The 45.9 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nevada is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Wolf Pack score 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons give up (17.6).
- Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 17.6 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons give up per outing (287.5).
- When Nevada totals over 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Falcons have forced (13).
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Air Force's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Falcons average 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
- The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (383.1).
- In games that Air Force picks up over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Air Force
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
407.6
383.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.5
8
Giveaways
8
19
Takeaways
13