MWC rivals will clash when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.2 points per game, 10.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 7-3-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Wolf Pack score 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons give up (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack average 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons give up per outing (287.5).

When Nevada totals over 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Falcons have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.

The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (383.1).

In games that Air Force picks up over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats