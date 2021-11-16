The New England Patriots (6-4) will try to prolong their four-game winning run versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Atlanta's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.8 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 46.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 1.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 48.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Patriots have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Patriots put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons allow (29.2).

When New England scores more than 29.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2), than the Falcons allow per contest (368.3).

New England is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 368.3 yards.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (8).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots give up (17.7).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.7 points.

The Falcons collect just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow per contest (328.0).

In games that Atlanta piles up over 328.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

In four home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

In away games, New England is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.

The Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.

New England has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.

This season, Patriots away games average 43.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

