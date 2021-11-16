Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (6-4) will try to prolong their four-game winning run versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Atlanta's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.8 points above Thursday's over/under.
  • The 46.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 1.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.5.
  • The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 48.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
  • New England has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Patriots have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Patriots put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons allow (29.2).
  • When New England scores more than 29.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2), than the Falcons allow per contest (368.3).
  • New England is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 368.3 yards.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This season the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots give up (17.7).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.7 points.
  • The Falcons collect just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow per contest (328.0).
  • In games that Atlanta piles up over 328.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • In four home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • In away games, New England is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.
  • The Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • New England has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 43.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.