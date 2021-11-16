C-USA foes will battle when the North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for North Texas vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

North Texas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59 points in three of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of Florida International's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.

Saturday's over/under is 12.1 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 69 points per game, 10.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mean Green games this season is 61.5, 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.

The 59 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 58.2 average total in Panthers games this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 6-3-0 this season.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Mean Green rack up 24.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than the Panthers surrender per matchup (39.0).

The Mean Green average 63.9 fewer yards per game (421.8) than the Panthers allow per contest (485.7).

North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 485.7 yards.

This year, the Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Florida International's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Mean Green allow (30.0).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 30.0 points.

The Panthers average just 15.6 fewer yards per game (377.1) than the Mean Green allow (392.7).

Florida International is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 392.7 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (14).

Season Stats