Publish date:
Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Buffalo's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- Wednesday's total is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Huskies games have an average total of 56.5 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 63.5 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Bulls games this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois is 6-3-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Huskies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Huskies average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Bulls surrender.
- Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.
- The Huskies collect only 4.6 more yards per game (429.6) than the Bulls allow per outing (425.0).
- In games that Northern Illinois totals more than 425.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (11).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread twice this season.
- This year, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bulls put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.1) than the Huskies surrender (33.3).
- Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.
- The Bulls rack up 418.1 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 441.7 the Huskies give up.
- In games that Buffalo totals over 441.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Buffalo
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
33.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
429.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.1
441.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
425.0
13
Giveaways
14
6
Takeaways
11