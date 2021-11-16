MAC foes will clash when the Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) meet the Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

Wednesday's total is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games have an average total of 56.5 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 63.5 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Bulls games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 6-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Huskies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Huskies average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Bulls surrender.

Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.

The Huskies collect only 4.6 more yards per game (429.6) than the Bulls allow per outing (425.0).

In games that Northern Illinois totals more than 425.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (11).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulls put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.1) than the Huskies surrender (33.3).

Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.

The Bulls rack up 418.1 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 441.7 the Huskies give up.

In games that Buffalo totals over 441.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Season Stats