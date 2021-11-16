The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) will meet in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.1 points per game average.

The 50.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 58.5 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Fighting Irish have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Fighting Irish average just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (30.2).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.2 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (396.6), than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (449.0).

The Fighting Irish have 13 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 13 takeaways .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the Fighting Irish allow (20.5).

Georgia Tech is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 40.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Fighting Irish allow (361.8).

Georgia Tech is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 361.8 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats